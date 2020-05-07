Another KP minister tests positive for COVID-19 as cases top 24,000
Share
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as cases surged to 24,073 in Pakistan.
The minister took the test after he developed some symptoms of the virus and after result came back positive. Ali has self-isolated himself at his house.
The housing minister is the third members of the provincial assembly who has contracted the virus.
In April, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash had been diagnosed with the COVID-19. He has now recovered from the infection.
In March, another provincial lawmaker and PTI leader Abdul Salam Afridi had tested positive for the coronavirus. He remained in isolation at his house for over two weeks and fully recovered.
- China registers only one new COVID-19 case in 24 hours10:00 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis from Qatar lands ...09:41 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves ...08:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 594 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 25,83708:30 AM | 8 May, 2020
- A night with a beautiful bird in the month of Ramazan12:19 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed05:09 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- Madonna reveals she had coronavirus while on tour in Paris03:50 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020