Web Desk
02:46 PM | 7 May, 2020
Another KP minister tests positive for COVID-19 as cases top 24,000
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as cases surged to 24,073 in Pakistan.

The minister took the test after he developed some symptoms of the virus and after result came back positive. Ali has self-isolated himself at his house.

The housing minister is the third members of the provincial assembly who has contracted the virus.

In April, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash had been diagnosed with the COVID-19. He has now recovered from the infection.

In March, another provincial lawmaker and PTI leader Abdul Salam Afridi had tested positive for the coronavirus. He remained in isolation at his house for over two weeks and fully recovered.

