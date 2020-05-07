Senior officer of Pakistan Foreign Service dismissed for sexual harassment

ISLAMABAD – A senior official of Pakistan Foreign Service was sacked over charges of sexual harassment, abuse of authority and others.

Waqar Ahmad, a BS-18 officer, was reportedly appointed in Ukraine where he has found involved in misconduct.

A notification issued by the Foreign Office for his termination said, "Waqar Ahmad, a BS-18 officer, was charged with gross misconduct, conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman, conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline".

'He was charged with sexual harassment of local-based cleaner/messenger, abuse of authority, creating hostile environment and unlawful termination of a local based employee," it added.

“Having found Mr Waqar Ahmad (BS-18, FSP) guilty of above charges, Foreign Secretary has imposed a major penalty of removal from service with immediate effect,” it noted.