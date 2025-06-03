PM announces committee to review KP’s share in NFC Award

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to address all issues concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a Jirga in Peshawar on Tuesday, he announced to form a committee to look into all the demands and issues raised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

He said the committee will sit together with the tribal elders, the Governor and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to formulate recommendations in this regard. He said the Federal Government will give serious attention to the recommendations to benefit the valiant people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehbaz Sharif said he was informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has completed its nomination to represent the province in the National Finance Commission award. He assured that the first meeting of the NFC award will be convened in August this year.

The Prime Minister mentioned that in the last NFC award in 2010, all the provinces had pledged to provide one percent funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding war on terror. He said around 700 billion rupees have been transferred to the province under this commitment since 2010. He further assured that this allocation will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

The Prime Minister commended the unmatched sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in fight against terrorism. He also paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for rendering numerous sacrifices in fighting internal and external threats.

Talking about the recent the Pakistan-India military conflict, Shehbaz Sharif said the armed forces, with full support of the people of Pakistan, gave befitting response to the Indian aggression against the country.

Tribal elders, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Governor and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal and provincial ministers, senior military and civilian officials attended the Jirga.