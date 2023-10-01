Search

FBR extends date for filing income tax returns

10:02 AM | 1 Oct, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday announced an extension of the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 to October 31, 2023.

The decision, prompted by requests from trade bodies and various tax bar associations, was communicated via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

It's important to note that no additional extensions will be provided for the filing of these returns.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the FBR said, "In light of the requests from trade bodies and various tax bar associations, we have decided to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 to October 31, 2023."

"Nevertheless, it's important to note that no additional extensions will be granted," it added.

The FBR officials said that over 1.7 million individuals had already filed their tax returns. The officials also anticipated that the number would exceed two million.

In a first, FBR revenue collection jumps to Rs7 trillion

