FBR extends date for filing income tax returns

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday announced an extension of the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 to October 31, 2023.

The decision, prompted by requests from trade bodies and various tax bar associations, was communicated via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

It's important to note that no additional extensions will be provided for the filing of these returns.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">In view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations, it has been decided that the date of filing of income tax return for Tax Year 2023 is extended to *31st October, 2023*. However, no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted.</p>— FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) <a href="https://twitter.com/FBRSpokesperson/status/1708191251005079836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The FBR officials said that over 1.7 million individuals had already filed their tax returns. The officials also anticipated that the number would exceed two million.