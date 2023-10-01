World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan team in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – With the commencement of the World Cup just around the corner, Pakistan’s Team Director, Mickey Arthur, has joined the men’s cricket squad in India on Sunday, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This move is part of the Green Shirts’ efforts to enhance their preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Mickey Arthur, who assumed the role of Team Director with the PCB in April of this year, has had limited involvement with the squad due to his contractual commitments with Derbyshire. Notably, he was absent from the Pakistani team during their series against Sri Lanka in July and was also unavailable for Pakistan’s series against Afghanistan in August. During the Asia Cup held last month, Arthur only joined the team for a single fixture.

In an official statement, the PCB announced, “Team director Mickey Arthur has joined the national men’s side in Hyderabad, India.”

Under the leadership of captain Babar Azam, the Pakistan men’s cricket team arrived in India on September 25 to participate in the 50-over World Cup, which is set to commence on October 5. Pakistan will initiate their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6, followed by matches against Sri Lanka on October 10 and India on October 14.

Following a loss to New Zealand in the opening warm-up fixture on Friday, Pakistan is gearing up to face Australia in their second and final World Cup warm-up match on Tuesday, October 3.