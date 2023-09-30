Australia’s Smith, Starc star in rain-hit warm-up against Netherlands

During a rain-affected warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Australian batsman Steve Smith notched up a half-century, while pacer Mitchell Starc secured a hat-trick to dismantle the Netherlands’ top order in preparation for the 50-overs World Cup.

The match, initially delayed due to a wet outfield and shortened to 23 overs per side, saw five-time champions Australia posting a total of 166-7, thanks to opener Smith’s 55 and Cameron Green’s 34.

However, rain made a return with the Netherlands struggling at 84-6 after 14.2 overs, ultimately leading to the game’s abandonment.

The Dutch, gearing up for their fifth World Cup appearance and their first since 2011, faced a tough challenge as Starc (3-18) dismissed Max O’Dowd and Wesley Barresi in consecutive deliveries during the opening over, followed by the stumping of Bas de Leede.

In another match, which was to be held between hosts India and the defending World Cup champions England in Guwahati, play was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bat, but rain intervened shortly afterward, preventing any action at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in northeastern India.

Australia vs Netherlands Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Australia vs Netherlands Squads Live Streaming in Pakistan

Australia vs Netherlands warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Australia vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

Australia vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.