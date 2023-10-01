Police constable martyred, two terrorists killed in attack on Mianwali patrolling post

MIANWALI – A police constable was martyred and two terrorists were killed after a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over ten terrorists launched an attack on the Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling post during the early hours of the day. An exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspects and officials from the Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) who successfully thwarted the suspects' attempt to enter the building.

The gunfight resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and the martyrdom of PHP head constable Haroon Khan.

IG Punjab Police Usman Anwar stated that the police had been on high alert following an intelligence report about the potential attack. The process of identifying the deceased is currently underway.

The country experienced two suicide bombings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu District and Balochistan's Mastung, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. A suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) procession in Mastung, Balochistan, claiming the lives of at least 60 people, including a police officer, and injuring 100 others.

In addition, another suicide blast occurred in a mosque in KP's Hangu, resulting in five deaths, including a policeman, and 12 injuries.