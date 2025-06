KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha, from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025.

According to an official notification issued by the central bank, the State Bank will remain closed during these four days in observance of Eid.

It is worth noting that the federal government had already issued a formal notification announcing Eid holidays across the country from June 6 to June 9.