Pakistan’s post-Hajj flight operation to begin on June 10

The post-Hajj 2025 repatriation operation for Pakistani pilgrims will officially begin on June 10, with the first return flight scheduled to bring back 307 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

According to officials, the inaugural return flight will depart from Jeddah at 11:50 PM on June 10 and is expected to land in Islamabad at 3:00 AM on June 11. These passengers are among those who performed the shorter version of the Hajj pilgrimage.

On June 11, the return operation will ramp up significantly with eight flights scheduled to bring pilgrims back to various cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi.

The massive repatriation effort will continue over the next month, concluding on July 10. In total, 342 flights are scheduled to operate during this period, bringing back 88,390 pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme.

The return flights will be handled by a combination of Pakistan’s national and private airlines, along with Saudi carriers, working in coordination to ensure a smooth and timely return for the pilgrims.

This comes as the Ministry of Religious Affairs also announced a Rs40,000 refund for Hajj pilgrims from the 2024 season, a gesture appreciated by many as the cost of pilgrimage continues to be a concern for prospective applicants.

Authorities have advised returning pilgrims and their families to stay in touch with Hajj mission offices and airline helplines for the latest flight information and schedule updates.