Osman Khalid Butt pens note for Noor Mukadam on 30th birth anniversary

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) in honour of what would have been Noor Mukadam's 30th birthday. Noor Mukadam, a victim of gender-based violence, was remembered in a seminar attended by the Balu Mahi star, alongside her close friends and family.

Osman shared a poignant portrait of Noor and expressed, "Today would have marked Noor Mukadam's 30th birthday." He went on to say, "Rather than celebrating this milestone with her, her family, loved ones, civil society members, ambassadors, diplomats, and former members of the National Assembly gathered for a seminar to address the persistent issues of femicide and gender-based violence."

Noor Mukadam would have turned 30 today.

Instead of celebrating with her, her family & loved ones, along w/civil society members, ambassadors, diplomats & former members of the National Assembly came together for a seminar on endemic femicide & gender-based violence.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/OknpjxkKaK — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) October 23, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, the actor implored, "Let us take a moment to pray for Noor, her family, and all the women and girls in Pakistan who have suffered from brutal violence. Justice must prevail, and, God willing, it will." Osman concluded, "Though you may no longer be with us, Noor, you continue to live on in our hearts."

The Mukadam family's account, Justice for Noor, also paid tribute to their "beautiful Noor" on X, stating, "Happy Birthday to our beautiful Noor. You may be out of sight, but you are never far from our hearts."

Happy Birthday to our beautiful Noor. ❤️ Gone from sight but never from our hearts.



Thank you to everyone who attended the event at PNCA today. #JusticeforNoor pic.twitter.com/wx1RR2F7di — Justice for Noor (@justicefornoor) October 23, 2023

Last year, Osman had participated in a demonstration advocating for justice for Noor. In a video widely circulated on social media, he spoke about Noor's exceptional talent and her inherent kindness and goodness. He described her as pure of heart and beautiful both inside and out, adding that everyone who knew her could attest to her being the brightest and the best among them.

Tragically, Noor Mukadam, aged 27, was discovered murdered at Zahir Jaffer's residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. Zahir was later convicted and sentenced to the death penalty for brutally taking her life. An interim charge sheet submitted in court on September 9 revealed that the police believed Zahir's father was complicit in the murder and had knowledge of the heinous act.