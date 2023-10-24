Osman Khalid Butt pens note for Noor Mukadam on 30th birth anniversary

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) in honour of what would have been Noor Mukadam's 30th birthday. Noor Mukadam, a victim of gender-based violence, was remembered in a seminar attended by the Balu Mahi star, alongside her close friends and family.
Osman shared a poignant portrait of Noor and expressed, "Today would have marked Noor Mukadam's 30th birthday." He went on to say, "Rather than celebrating this milestone with her, her family, loved ones, civil society members, ambassadors, diplomats, and former members of the National Assembly gathered for a seminar to address the persistent issues of femicide and gender-based violence."
Noor Mukadam would have turned 30 today.— Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) October 23, 2023
Instead of celebrating with her, her family & loved ones, along w/civil society members, ambassadors, diplomats & former members of the National Assembly came together for a seminar on endemic femicide & gender-based violence.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/OknpjxkKaK
In a subsequent tweet, the actor implored, "Let us take a moment to pray for Noor, her family, and all the women and girls in Pakistan who have suffered from brutal violence. Justice must prevail, and, God willing, it will." Osman concluded, "Though you may no longer be with us, Noor, you continue to live on in our hearts."
The Mukadam family's account, Justice for Noor, also paid tribute to their "beautiful Noor" on X, stating, "Happy Birthday to our beautiful Noor. You may be out of sight, but you are never far from our hearts."
Happy Birthday to our beautiful Noor. ❤️ Gone from sight but never from our hearts.— Justice for Noor (@justicefornoor) October 23, 2023
Thank you to everyone who attended the event at PNCA today. #JusticeforNoor pic.twitter.com/wx1RR2F7di
Last year, Osman had participated in a demonstration advocating for justice for Noor. In a video widely circulated on social media, he spoke about Noor's exceptional talent and her inherent kindness and goodness. He described her as pure of heart and beautiful both inside and out, adding that everyone who knew her could attest to her being the brightest and the best among them.
Tragically, Noor Mukadam, aged 27, was discovered murdered at Zahir Jaffer's residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. Zahir was later convicted and sentenced to the death penalty for brutally taking her life. An interim charge sheet submitted in court on September 9 revealed that the police believed Zahir's father was complicit in the murder and had knowledge of the heinous act.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
