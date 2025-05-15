Pakistan did not request ceasefire, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the upper house of the Parliament on Thursday that Pakistan did not request a ceasefire during the recent escalation with India.

Instead, Dar said, it [ceasefire] was initiated following a call from the U.S. Secretary of State, who conveyed that India was willing to halt hostilities.

Speaking in the Senate session chaired by Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, he said the ceasefire took effect after Pakistan confirmed its readiness to stop military actions, with subsequent calls from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China reinforcing diplomatic efforts.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan had exercised restraint and communicated this to all friendly nations even before the outbreak of hostilities.

He stated, “We told our friends we would not initiate an attack, but we would certainly respond if provoked.”

Dar reiterated that Pakistan’s response was measured, decisive, and in line with international norms.

The foreign minister revealed that the recent conflict began after the Pahalgam incident, which India immediately blamed Pakistan, despite offering no concrete evidence—much like the earlier Pulwama incident.

“We offered a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack, but India refused,” said Dar, adding that Pakistan ensured India’s narrative did not dominate the international discourse this time.

He said, on May 7, 70–80 Indian aircraft violated Pakistani airspace, releasing 24 payloads that struck civilian areas, including mosques. Pakistan retaliated, downing six Indian jets, including Rafale, without losing a single aircraft.

Dar stated that India attempted to stoke tensions among the Sikh community by bombing their areas and falsely blaming Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s response included destroying 80 Indian drones, of which only one had inflicted injuries on Pakistani forces.

He further stated that Pakistan had evidence of India launching attacks on multiple Pakistani military bases and civilian infrastructure, but Pakistan refrained from targeting Indian civilian areas in return.

“We told the world we will not hide our response — and we didn’t,” he said, referencing the public release of videos showing Pakistan’s counter-attacks.

Dar noted that the National Security Committee made swift decisions in response to Indian aggression, and Pakistan’s military executed those plans effectively.

He also addressed the international community’s perception, stating, “Pakistan is no longer diplomatically irrelevant; we have proven our strategic and diplomatic significance.”

The deputy prime minister said India used the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to sabotage the Indus Waters Treaty and reiterated that this agreement cannot be unilaterally suspended or terminated, citing recent remarks by World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Dar praised Pakistan’s military, especially the Air Force, for its performance and said that India’s losses in the conflict amounted to at least $3 billion. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered civilian casualties, primarily women, children, and the elderly.