Samsung launches its official eStore in Pakistan

LAHORE - Samsung Pakistan brings its customers an all-new shopping experience. The tech giant rolled out their official eStore in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The eStore launch comes at a time when in-store shopping has been rendered difficult and unsafe due to the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. This platform will enable Samsung fans to purchase a wide range of Samsung products from the comfort of their homes while ensuring that neither their safety nor that of their loved ones, is compromised.

In addition to the satisfaction of knowing that customers are purchasing genuine Samsung products with official warranty, Samsung Pakistan will be providing several other benefits for shopping through the eStore. Buyers will be able to take advantage of free nationwide shipping on all products listed on the eStore and can either pay for their favourite Samsung products via card or through Cash on Delivery as per their convenience.

Moreover, Samsung will also be offering a 70% discount on screen replacements for all devices purchased through the eStore under Samsung Care.

The launch of the eStore marks Samsung Pakistan’s first-ever foray into the e-commerce space in Pakistan. With a single-minded determination to provide Samsung fans with a streamlined shopping experience, Samsung aims to revolutionise the way online shopping is practised in Pakistan. The Samsung Pakistan eStore is live now. For more info visit, shop.samsung.com/pk.