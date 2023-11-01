Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East 2023 Dubai

DUBAI – Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Tirmizi inaugurated Pakistan pavilion at 27th edition Beautyworld Middle East 2023 Dubai.

Pakistan is participating in the event with more than 30 companies in a diverse range of products. The Pakistani products are attracting audiences in large numbers due to quality and uniqueness of their products.

The mega event, which was organised by Messe Frankfurt, is being held from October 30 to November 1.

Companies from China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries are participating in the event and exhibiting their products ranging from perfumes and cosmetics to personal care items.

Bonanza Satrangi, Face Fresh, Faiza Beauty Cream, Golden Pearl Cosmetics, Mohammad Hashim Tajir Surma and Soneri Care are taking part in the event from Pakistan as direct exhibitors while others are attending the event under the banner of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The Pakistani products being showcased at the exhibition range from perfumes to cosmetics to personal care items.

The ambassador also visited different Pakistani stalls and appreciated the companies for their unique products and high standards.

Saying the demand for natural and organic beauty products is increasing in the world, he said Pakistani products hold significant share in the international markets due to use of natural products in it.

The exhibitors expressed satisfaction over the public response and called the exhibition a useful forum for the business community.