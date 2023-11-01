Did police raid LUMS after students’ grilling of PM Kakar?

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has rejected the reports claiming that police raided the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) after students hurled pinching questions at caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar during his visit this week.

In a message on X, the Punjab Police chief termed the videos circulating on social media regarding a raid on the university as “fake,” saying no such orders were given to any official.

He called it an attempt to malign the visit of the prime minister to the university.

His response comes after the video clips showing movement of police vehicles with social media users claiming that the security officials have raided the LUMS to arrest students.

A user wrote. “The Punjab government should refrain from taking any action against students of #LUMS. They have every right to freedom of speech and expression. Asking questions isn't a crime. Youth are the pillars of society, the backbone of the nation and the hope of the future”.

The Punjab government should refrain from taking any action against students of #LUMS. They have every right to freedom of speech and expression. Asking questions isn't a crime. Youth are the pillars of society, the backbone of the nation and the hope of the future. #سانحہ_لمز pic.twitter.com/bfH7T6mxsN — Nosheen Saeed (@stickwithchick) October 31, 2023

It all started days after PM Kakar visited the varsity where he encountered grilling from some students. One of the students had expressed regrets over his late arrival, a concern that was addressed by the premier in a composed way.

Later, another student made questions about delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while some raise concerns over some of the decisions by the interim government.