  

Search

Pakistan

Did police raid LUMS after students’ grilling of PM Kakar?

Web Desk
05:50 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Did police raid LUMS after students’ grilling of PM Kakar?
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has rejected the reports claiming that police raided the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) after students hurled pinching questions at caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar during his visit this week. 

In a message on X, the Punjab Police chief termed the videos circulating on social media regarding a raid on the university as “fake,” saying no such orders were given to any official. 

He called it an attempt to malign the visit of the prime minister to the university. 

His response comes after the video clips showing movement of police vehicles with social media users claiming that the security officials have raided the LUMS to arrest students.  

A user wrote. “The Punjab government should refrain from taking any action against students of #LUMS. They have every right to freedom of speech and expression. Asking questions isn't a crime. Youth are the pillars of society, the backbone of the nation and the hope of the future”.

It all started days after PM Kakar visited the varsity where he encountered grilling from some students. One of the students had expressed regrets over his late arrival, a concern that was addressed by the premier in a composed way. 

Later, another student made questions about delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while some raise concerns over some of the decisions by the interim government. 

PM Kakar appoints serving officers of Pakistan Army in NAB 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Heart-wrenching video of Maulana Tariq Jamil surfaces after son’s ...

11:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Did Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil really commit suicide?

10:29 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son a ‘suicide’: Punjab police

03:15 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Honda Civic new price in Pakistan after revision of car rates

03:37 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Police raid dance party in DHA Karachi house

07:35 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

Karachi police increase traffic violation fines

Advertisement

Latest

06:25 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Pakistan security forces kill six terrorists in Zhob operation

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: