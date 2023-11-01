Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel over Gaza war

SUCRE – Bolivia, a central South American country, has severed diplomatic ties with Israel because of its massive bombardment on the Gaza Strip where over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed so far.

The announcement was made by Bolivia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani in a press conference, stating his country "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip”.

Colombia and Chile have also recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

The three South American countries slammed Israel for its attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian people.

Bolivia and Chile have pushed for the passage of humanitarian aid into the war-hit zone while accusing Israel of violating international law.

Bolivia is among the first countries to actively cut diplomatic relations with Israel over its ongoing war in Gaza.

The health authorities in Gaza said that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli bombardment since Oct 7. UN officials said more than 1.4 million of Gaza's civilian population is displaced.