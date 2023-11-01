Punjab imposes smog emergency, schools to stay open

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has declared emergency across the province to tackle worsening smog situation in the province, particularly Lahore.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review anti-smog measures.

The government has, however, decided against closing schools and transport. It has made it mandatory for students of all private and public educational institutions to wear mask.

The chief minister directed the authorities to take an action against those who do no water mud, sand and rubble during construction of the houses.

While withdrawing challans issued against farmers, the chief minister asked them not to burn the crops’ residues. He said an indiscriminate action will be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the administration to impose the smog emergency in order to avoid risks to health of citizens.