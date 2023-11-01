  

Search

PakistanTop News

Punjab imposes smog emergency, schools to stay open

Web Desk
07:32 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Punjab imposes smog emergency, schools to stay open
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has declared emergency across the province to tackle worsening smog situation in the province, particularly Lahore. 

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review anti-smog measures. 

The government has, however, decided against closing schools and transport. It has made it mandatory for students of all private and public educational institutions to wear mask. 

The chief minister directed the authorities to take an action against those who do no water mud, sand and rubble during construction of the houses. 

While withdrawing challans issued against farmers, the chief minister asked them not to burn the crops’ residues. He said an indiscriminate action will be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories. 

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the administration to impose the smog emergency in order to avoid risks to health of citizens. 

LHC orders authorities to impose smog emergency in Lahore

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:42 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

LHC orders authorities to impose smog emergency in Lahore

01:23 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Will there be school holiday in Lahore on Wednesday amid worsening ...

04:24 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

US hands over $2 million medical aid for hospitals in Punjab

10:29 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son a ‘suicide’: Punjab police

10:38 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Punjab raises employee travel and daily allowances

12:15 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Injection that caused loss of eyesight in several people in Punjab ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:57 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Biometric facial recognition for passengers: This airport in Germany is revolutionizing travel ...

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: