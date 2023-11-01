Punjab imposes smog emergency, schools to stay open

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has declared emergency across the province to tackle worsening smog situation in the province, particularly Lahore.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review anti-smog measures.
The government has, however, decided against closing schools and transport. It has made it mandatory for students of all private and public educational institutions to wear mask.
The chief minister directed the authorities to take an action against those who do no water mud, sand and rubble during construction of the houses.
While withdrawing challans issued against farmers, the chief minister asked them not to burn the crops’ residues. He said an indiscriminate action will be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories.
Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the administration to impose the smog emergency in order to avoid risks to health of citizens.
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.