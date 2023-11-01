Kareena Kapoor to grace Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 among int'l stars

The 12-day-long Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2023) will be taking place at the Expo Centre Sharjah, to mark its 42nd edition. As per a press release, publishers, distributors, translators, and bibliophiles will be surrounded by more than 1.5 million titles across the globe. This year, the international event celebrates South Korea as the Guest of Honour, alongside 2,033 publishers representing their nations.

This year, 1,043 Arab and 990 international publishers will present over 1.5 million titles, including 800,000 in Arabic and 700,000 in other languages at SIBF 2023. On the international lines, publishers from India, the UK, and Turkey top the list, while the UAE leads the list of Arabic participants with 300 publishers presenting their latest works, followed by Egypt with 284, Lebanon with 94, and Syria with 62.

SIBF 2023 will host prominent Emirati literary figures including poet and researcher Khaled Al-Badou, author Dr. Mashael Al Nabooda, author and journalist Adel Khozam, author and journalist Mohammed Al Jokar, researcher and author Suad Al-Araimi, author Fathia Al Nimr, author Dr. Aisha Al-Ghais, author Saeed Al Badi, and others in the literary scene.

From the Arab world, SIBF 2023 will welcome Libyan writer and novelist Ibrahim Al-Koni as the ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’, Algerian writer and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi, Egyptian novelist and screenwriter Ahmed Mourad, Dr. Mohamed El Ghandoor, Kuwaiti author Bothayna Al Issa, Tarek Emam the critic and the Egyptian poet, Lebanese poet Talal Haydar, Egyptian poet and author Nour Abdel Megiud, Egyptian media personality Reham Ayad, and writers Sarah and Hagar Abdul Rahman, alongside several Arab poets, including the Saudi Fahad Al Shahrani, Qatari Nasser Al Wubeir, and Kuwaiti Sharean Al Deehani.

The list of international stars is as remarkable as the event. This year, SIBF 2023 will host Nigerian author Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate in Literature in 1986; Canadian journalist, author, and public speaker Malcolm Gladwell; Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan; Swedish behavioural expert, bestselling author, and active lecturer Thomas Erikson; Bulgarian author and poet Georgi Gospodinov; Vaclav Smil, Czech-Canadian scientist and author known for his expertise in energy, environment, and technology; American astronaut Sunitha Williams; Dutch author, speaker, and life coach Swami Purnachaitanya; Indian author Monica Halan, and many others.

SIBF 2023 will entertain guests with more than 1,700 activities led by 215 guests from 69 countries, including 460 cultural activities led by 127 Arab and international guests. Also, 900 workshops will be held in six interactive spaces led by 31 guests from 12 countries.

The SIBF 2023 Guest of Honour, South Korea, will organize 17 activities as part of its cultural programme titled ‘Imagination Without Borders.’ The exciting agenda includes 15 cultural programmes, 7 panel discussions, and 5 musical performances by a selection of Korean artists. The honorary guest will also host 3 renowned chefs at the Cookery Corner, in addition to children’s entertainment shows and activities.

Throughout the 12-day book fair, the Social Media Station will host workshops and specialised sessions covering a diverse range of topics, including enhancing partnerships and collaborations with social media influencers and trends, artificial intelligence, as well as the production of AI-enhanced content.

SIBF 2023 will also premiere the play “Barcode Prison,” the most significant Emirati theatrical production in 2023. The cast includes Emirati actors Marwan Abdullah, Ahmed Mal Allah, Musa Al Bukishi, Bader Hakmi, Haifa Al Ali, and Reem Al Faisal. The event will also host a children’s play by the ALJ Sisters Band, starring Aljoud Albaanon, Wadha Alayoub, and Aljourry Albaanon.

The Cookery Corner this year will feature 12 international chefs showcasing their culinary expertise through 45 activities. Participating chefs include Kim Kyeongmin and Kim Joohyun from South Korea, Torie True from the UK, Yohanis Gebreyesus from Ethiopia, Suzanne Husseni from Canada, Sally Butcher from the UK, Irina George from Romania, Marianna Leivaditaki from Greece, Chef Suresh Pilla blending UK and Indian cuisine, and Krish Ashok from India.

Also, the second edition of the Thriller Festival will take place from November 8-10, in partnership with Thriller Festival NY. This 3-day event will host thriller and crime genre writers including Felix Francis, Ivy Pochoda, J.D. Barker, Danielle Trussoni, Alex Finlay, Max Seeck, Blake Crouch, C.J. Howe, and Kathleen Antrim.

The 10th edition of the Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC), in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA), will take place from November 7th to 9th, hosting over 400 international librarians and specialists representing libraries in the US and other countries.