Azaan Sami Khan reveals perks of being a star kid

Azaan Sami Khan, a singer and actor, has become a prominent figure in the music industry and has made a name for himself despite being a star kid. His father is the legendary singer Adnan Sami Khan and his mother is Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar.

Azaan has composed music for various TV dramas and movies including Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Ishq-e-Laa, Superstar, and Parey Hut Love. On April 17, he appeared on the show Shan e Shahoor on ARY Digital and talked about nepotism in the industry.

During his conversation with Nida Yasir, the host of the show, Azaan shared his views on the advantages and disadvantages of being a star kid in the industry. He stated that there are many benefits to having famous parents, but it ultimately depends on how you use them. For instance, he said that having access to experts in the field, like famous hosts or composers, is one of the biggest advantages.

Khan also spoke about how he learned acting from his mother, whose work he has been around since childhood. He shared that growing up on sets and being in that environment has become his second nature, making it easier for him to work in the industry.

When asked about the pressure to meet the standards set by his parents, Azaan disagreed and explained that being compared to a legend on your first day is itself an advantage, despite the pressure it brings.

Overall, Azaan believes that having famous parents can be advantageous, but it is up to the individual to make the most of those benefits and work hard to establish themselves in the industry.

On the work front, Azaan made his acting debut with HUM TV's Ishq E Laa and his performance har garnered mixed reactions from the audience.