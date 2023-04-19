PASDEC officials seek govt intervention to resolve small, medium enterprises woes

LAHORE - The business community has sought immediate government intervention for resolving the issues faced by small and medium enterprises and the cottage industry.
Chairing a meeting, Khadim Hussain, member board of director of the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), Punjab has said that continuing business in prevailing circumstances has become really an uphill task for the cash-strapped enterprises.
“Instead of taking measures to enable enterprises to continue businesses amid a global economic meltdown, the government is multiplying the miseries by taking uncalled for decisions like hike in the interest rate. The businesses are already under enormous stress due to high input costs, restrictions on the import of raw materials and high inflation. Taking interest rates to a historic high level of 21 per cent will make it really tough for cash-strapped enterprises to manage even day-to-day affairs. A large number of industries have already closed down due high cost of doing business in the wake of an increase in energy cost, salaries of the workforce and less demand of products owing to reduced buying capacity of inflation hit consumers”, he said, adding that the government should come forward and devise a doable strategy for saving the economy and the businesses after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders.
Mr Hussain, who is also a chief executive officer of Hussain Trading Company, has stressed the need for a downward revision of interest rates and bringing it to par with regional countries like India, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to bring borrowing costs to the reach of small enterprises. He said that measures like an increase in markup have failed to control inflation in the past and the same would happen this time around.
“Inflation is on the rise for the last year despite a gradual increase in the interest rate. There is a need of looking for other measures to check inflation. The interest rate should be decreased for enabling businesses to play their due role in reviving the economy and putting it on the path of sustainable growth”, he said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
