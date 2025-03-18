Gold prices up by Rs1,300 per tola to hit another high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan reached another high as the yellow metal continued to registered gains amid ongoing trade war between leading international economies.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gem and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,300 to hit historic high of Rs315,600.

Similarly, the bullion rates in international market also registered upward trend as per ounce rate of 24-karat gold moved up by $13 to settle at $3,010.

A day earlier, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,100 per tola, setting a new record at Rs314,800 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs943, reaching Rs269,890.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable despite the surge in gold rates. The price of silver per tola stood firm at Rs3,530, while the price for 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs3,026.

With gold prices continuing their upward trajectory, market analysts predict sustained volatility in the bullion sector, influenced by global economic conditions and investor sentiment.