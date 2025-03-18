Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hamza Ali Abbasi Clarifies Quranic Context On Four Marriages

Renowned Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is receiving widespread appreciation for his clear and contextual explanation of the Quranic verse regarding the permission for four marriages.

His old statement resurfaced at a time when actor Danish Taimoor faced criticism for saying that while Islam allows four marriages, he chooses to stay with his wife Ayeza Khan as a sign of his love and respect for her. The remark sparked debate, leading many to reflect on the religious and historical context of polygamy in Islam.

A video clip of Hamza Ali Abbasi discussing this subject has since gone viral. In the video, when asked about his views, Hamza first laughed before clearly explaining the historical and religious context of the verse, stating that he is content with one marriage.

 

He elaborated that the Quranic permission for four marriages was granted under specific circumstances, referencing the Battle of Uhud, where a large number of companions were martyred, leaving behind many widows and orphans with no social support system. In such a scenario, he explained, Islam provided a solution.

At that time, Allah commanded that orphans should be cared for. If you believe you cannot do so properly, then you may marry their mothers—whether one, two, three, or four.”

However, Hamza emphasized that the same Quran also states that maintaining justice among multiple wives is extremely difficult, making monogamy the preferred option.

“Allah clearly states that if you fear you cannot uphold justice, then marry only one. This is also written in the same book.”

He further clarified that Islam did not command men to marry four times but instead restricted polygamy, which was previously unlimited in Arab society.

“Before Islam, Arab society had no limits on polygamy. Islam imposed a restriction—if you must marry more than one, then do not exceed four. But even in that case, the better option is to have only one wife.”

The Quran states in Surah An-Nisa (4:3):

“And if you fear that you will not deal justly with orphan girls, then marry those that please you from among the women—two, three, or four. But if you fear that you will not be just, then (marry) only one or those whom your right hands possess. That is more suitable to prevent you from wrongdoing.”

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

