Uae Announces Eidul Fitr Holidays

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced the Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to foreign media, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a circular announcing that Eidul Fitr holidays for the federal government sector will be observed from 1st to 3rd Shawwal, with official work resuming on 4th Shawwal.

If Ramadan lasts for 30 days, an additional holiday on the 30th of Ramadan will extend the Eid break.

As for the private sector, no official schedule has been released yet, but it is expected that employees will receive similar holidays.

If the Shawwal moon is sighted on Saturday, March 29, Eid will fall on Sunday, March 30, with holidays from Sunday to Tuesday—giving most employees a four-day weekend from Saturday to Tuesday.

If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will begin on Monday, March 31. In this case, holidays will start on Saturday and continue until Wednesday, April 2, resulting in a five-day long weekend.

