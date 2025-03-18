Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

National Security meeting stresses urgent counterterrorism measures

ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Committee on National Security convened in Islamabad today to assess the prevailing security situation in the country.

During the meeting, the committee strongly condemned the recent acts of terrorism and expressed deep solidarity with the affected families.

The session was called by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and is focused on the rising wave of terrorism in Balochistan and KP – the two regions neighboring Afghanistan.

Speaker Sadiq chaired the crucial meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, and chief ministers from all four provinces.

Federal ministers, including leaders from major parliamentary parties, are also part of the discussion. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq and provincial chief ministers Maryam Nawaz, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Sarfraz Bugti also attended the meeting.

Commending the bravery and professionalism of security forces and law enforcement agencies in counterterrorism operations, the committee reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.

Emphasizing a unified strategic and political resolve, the committee underscored the need for a national consensus on counterterrorism efforts. It called for the immediate implementation of the National Action Plan and the Azm-e-Istahkam strategy to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt logistical support, and eliminate the nexus between terrorism and crime.

Concerned over the increasing misuse of social media platforms by terrorist groups for propaganda, recruitment, and attack coordination, the committee stressed the urgency of preventive measures to curb their digital operations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir led a special prayer for the eradication of terrorism in the country upon the request of the Speaker.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

