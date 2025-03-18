Sindh govt announces holiday for educational institutions

The Sindh government has officially declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the province on March 22, in observance of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh School Education Department, all schools, colleges, and other academic institutions will remain closed on the 21st of Ramadan to mark the occasion.

Youm-e-Ali (RA) is observed annually to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), the fourth caliph of Islam. The day holds great religious significance and is marked by various processions and gatherings nationwide.