Imran Khan condemns Jaffer Express attack, calls for united front against terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack on Jaffer Express.

Speaking to the media after meeting Khan at Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that this was the first legal meeting with the party founder following the tragic incident. Khan expressed deep sorrow over the attack and voiced concerns over the recent wave of terrorism, emphasizing the need for a unified stance against it.

He also endorsed PTI’s political committee’s decision and reiterated that PTI represents all four provinces, with support from 70% of the population.

Barrister Gohar also lamented that Khan has only been allowed to speak to his sons twice in the past six months and has been denied meetings with party members.

Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja added that Khan expressed concerns over his imprisonment alongside his wife, calling it an unprecedented act. Khan described the situation as “fascism” and vowed not to surrender, stating that he would continue to stand for the Constitution, the rule of law, and democracy.

Barrister Ali Zafar quoted Khan as saying that the fight against terrorism must be won, but excluding the leader of the country’s largest political party from the decision-making process is counterproductive. He dismissed security briefings without public representation as meaningless and stressed the need to find a national solution.

He further criticized the restrictions on meeting Khan, questioning the nature of such briefings that exclude a major political leader.

Lawyer Niazullah Niazi revealed that Khan expressed concerns over legal cases, lack of access to his children, restrictions on books, and being denied meetings with his wife.

According to Niazi, Khan remained resolute, declaring that no amount of oppression could make him bow down. He instructed that no petitions be filed on his behalf without his direct approval.

Khan asserted that a national leader representing all four provinces cannot be sidelined. He stressed that Pakistan’s democracy and sovereignty cannot survive without his inclusion in the political process.