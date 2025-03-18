No agenda above national security: COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasized that nothing is more important than national security, stating that no movement or individual surpasses it.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, he stressed that achieving lasting stability requires harmony among all elements of national power.

He highlighted the need for better governance and for Pakistan to adopt a “Hard State” approach, questioning how long the country can continue sacrificing lives under a “Soft State” model.

The COAS urged religious scholars to expose extremists’ distorted interpretations of Islam.

General Munir affirmed that Pakistan’s security must be prioritized above all else, calling for a unified national narrative beyond political and personal interests.

He sent a clear message to those seeking to weaken Pakistan through terrorism, vowing to defeat them and their facilitators.

Expressing firm faith in Allah, the army chief concluded that Pakistan will ultimately prevail against all challenges.