PM Shehbaz Sharif to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Saudi Arabia on March 19 for a four-day official visit, during which he will meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and attract investment.

Accompanying the prime minister will be Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with key federal ministers and senior government officials.

During his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussions will focus on trade and collaboration in various sectors. Additionally, regional issues, including the situation in Palestine and the Middle East, will also be addressed.