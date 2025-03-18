Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moves towards becoming Pakistan’s first cashless province

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure the immediate and effective implementation of the “Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” initiative.

A directive has also been issued to the Chief Secretary in this regard. Under this initiative, a mandatory digital payment system is being introduced for all businesses to promote financial transparency, reduce reliance on cash, and modernize the business environment.

This initiative will not only bring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economy into the digital era but also boost economic growth, tax compliance, and fintech investment.

Additionally, it will help curb corruption and financial irregularities, paving the way for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to become Pakistan’s first cashless province.

With this step, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will officially join the race for modern payment systems.