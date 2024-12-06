Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Former PTI media coordinator publicly apologizes to Nawaz Sharif

Javed Badr, former media coordinator for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, has issued an open letter apologizing to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif for past accusations and criticism.

In his letter, Javed Badr expressed remorse for his actions, admitting that he had unjustly accused Nawaz Sharif and caused harm. He requested forgiveness, asking Nawaz Sharif to consider his actions as ignorance and immaturity. He emphasized that the letter was written voluntarily, driven by his conscience and fear of accountability in the afterlife, rather than any external pressure or personal gain.

Badr admitted to participating in spreading political toxicity under PTI’s leadership. He acknowledged that he had played a role in misguiding the youth and spreading discord in society. He also extended his apologies to the parents of those misled and to the nation as a whole.

He further stated that false cases were filed against Nawaz Sharif, who was also unjustly imprisoned. However, he noted that divine justice restored Nawaz Sharif’s honor and standing.

Javed Badr revealed that he distanced himself from PTI after Usman Buzdar was appointed Chief Minister and when Bushra Bibi was allegedly given free rein for corruption. He accused the PTI government of emptying the national treasury, damaging international relations, and fueling hostility against the military.

Badr praised Nawaz Sharif and his team for their efforts to stabilize Pakistan, acknowledging their significant contributions. He expressed his desire to personally admit his mistakes to Nawaz Sharif if he ever had the chance to meet him.

This bold admission by Javed Badr has sparked varied reactions in political and public circles. While some view his apology as a sincere and commendable step, others remain skeptical of his motives.

