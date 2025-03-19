Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Prices 19 March 2025

Gold rates witnessed back-to-back hikes and per tola rates remained at an all-time high in Pakistan, with per tola rate hovering at Rs317,350 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs272,076 on March 19 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 288,200 per tola, 21 karat at 275,100, and 18 Karat at 235,800.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs317,350 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs272,076

Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi