UNICEF to open three more Child Protection Units in April

UNICEF is expanding its child protection efforts in Pakistan by establishing three additional District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) by April 2025. These units will provide medical, psychological, and legal support to vulnerable children facing abuse, neglect, and violence.

Since its launch in 2024, the DCPU in Rajanpur has already managed over 135 cases, offering critical care to children in dire situations. Among them is Athena, a five-year-old girl from a rural area who was abducted and assaulted. The trauma left her unable to speak, but with specialized therapy and support from the DCPU, she is gradually recovering.

“We may not be able to prevent every crime, but we can help families heal—if they reach us in time,” says Syed Muzammil Karim, a caseworker at the unit.

Beyond rescue efforts, the DCPUs also focus on community education, teaching families how to recognize and prevent abuse. Awais Nasir, a psychologist at the unit, notes the importance of tailoring awareness programs to cultural sensitivities.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Athena’s father, Ahmed, highlights the slow legal process as a major hurdle, suggesting the need for dedicated legal assistance within DCPUs.

With Sweden’s humanitarian support, UNICEF had previously set up two DCPUs in 2024, prioritizing flood-prone areas. The upcoming expansion reinforces its commitment to ensuring every child’s right to safety, care, and justice.

survivor’s name has been changed to protect family’s privacy