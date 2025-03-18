Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Key National Security decisions expected as top civil-military brass attend Parliamentary Committee

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership gathered for an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) at Parliament House today.

The session was called by Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and is focused on the rising wave of terrorism in Balochistan and KP – the two regions neighboring Afghanistan.

The crucial meeting aimed at addressing pressing national security concerns, and is being chaired by Speaker Sadiq and is attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, along with chief ministers from all four provinces.

Federal ministers, including leaders from major parliamentary parties, are also part of the discussion. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq and provincial chief ministers Maryam Nawaz, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Sarfraz Bugti are also in attendance.

The session holds importance as it brings together key decision-makers to evaluate the country’s security strategy in light of the escalating terrorist activities, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regions that have faced increasing instability in recent months.

Pakistan to revise National Action Plan, intensify crackdown on terror groups

 

