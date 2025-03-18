Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

State Bank confirms issuance of New Currency Notes for Eidul-Fitr 2025

ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan has ensured smooth availability of new currency notes for Eidul Fitr Celebrations.

Several media shared reports that the central bank will not issue new currency notes for Eidi tradition. Amid contrasting news, The central bank on Tuesday announced that new currency notes will be issued ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, ensuring the continuation of the bank’s long-standing tradition.

This comes in response to rumors circulating about the discontinuation of the practice, which have now been firmly dispelled by the central bank.

The bank has already distributed Rs 27 billion worth of new notes through over 17,000 bank branches during Ramadan 2025 to facilitate the exchange of Eidi, a cherished tradition during the holiday.

SBP highlighted that to ensure smooth distribution, cash will be available through ATM networks across Pakistan. Additionally, cash monitoring teams will be deployed to ensure the continuous supply of fresh notes at all commercial bank branches during the Eid festivities.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to fall on March 31, according to predictions from the Pakistan Meteorological Department. However, the official date will be confirmed following the moon sighting by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. With Eid just around the corner, the announcement has brought relief to those looking forward to exchanging new notes for the holiday.

Has Pakistan announced Eidul Fitr holidays 2025?

