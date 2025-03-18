Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Will tax be imposed on electricity sold by solar panel users to govt?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has clarified that no any tax will be imposed on electricity exported by the solar panel users to the national grid.

Talking to a private news channel, Energy Minister Awais Khan Leghari said the users however are liable to pay standard 18% tax on electricity consumed from the grid.

He also shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going to announce a major cut in electricity prices ahead of summers. He added that the government has saved Rs1,4000 billion through renegotiated contracts with independent power producers (IPPs).

Leghari also rejected the speculation that the price of electricity exported by the solar panel users to be reduced to Rs8.8 per unit after imposition of tax.

He clarified that the solar buyback rate has been fixed at Rs10 per unit.

Earlier this month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has lowered the purchase price of electricity under net metering.

Solar consumers will now be paid Rs 10 per unit instead of Rs 27, but this applies only to new solar panel installations.

According to the Finance Ministry, the decision aligns with current market conditions.

ECC stated that new solar users will receive electricity from the national grid at off-peak rates.

They noted that solar power has impacted efforts to reduce grid electricity prices, with 80% of solar users belonging to nine major cities.

A briefing to the ECC revealed that by December 2024, solar users shifted a burden of Rs 159 billion onto grid consumers — a figure projected to rise to Rs 4,240 billion by December 2034.

The number of solar consumers reached 283,000 in December 2024, up from 226,440 in October, while solar power generation increased to 4,321 MW in December 2024 from 321 MW in 2021.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 18 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
 

