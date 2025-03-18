Punjab Aghosh Program 2025: Eligibility and registration process

The Punjab government has introduced the Aghosh Program 2025, a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing maternal and child healthcare across 13 districts in the province. Led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the program seeks to ensure safer pregnancies, promote hospital-based deliveries, and encourage timely vaccinations for newborns.

The scheme provides phased financial assistance of up to Rs23,000 to pregnant and lactating women, as well as mothers of children up to two years old, easing the financial burden on underprivileged families.

Objectives of the Aghosh Program

The Aghosh Program is designed to address key maternal and child health challenges, particularly in Punjab’s rural and underserved regions. The primary objectives include:

Providing financial aid to pregnant and lactating women for health-related expenses

Encouraging hospital-based deliveries to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates

Ensuring regular antenatal and postnatal check-ups

Promoting immunization and early health monitoring for children

Raising awareness about nutrition, hygiene, and family planning

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for financial assistance under the Aghosh Program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Target Group: Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and mothers of children up to two years old

Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and mothers of children up to two years old Residency: Applicants must reside in one of the 13 selected districts: Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Bhakkar Dera Ghazi Khan Mianwali Rahim Yar Khan Rajanpur Khushab Layyah Bahawalnagar Lodhran Taunsa Sharif

Applicants must reside in one of the 13 selected districts: Identification: A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is mandatory.

A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is mandatory. Medical Documentation: Proof of pregnancy, lactation, or a child’s birth certificate is required.

How to Apply

Women seeking to benefit from the program must register in person at designated health facilities across Punjab. The registration process includes the following steps:

Visit a Health Facility: Applicants must go to the nearest Basic Health Unit (BHU), Rural Health Center (RHC), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), or District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in their district. Consult a Health Worker: A Lady Health Visitor (LHV) or another authorized healthcare provider will assist with registration. Submit Required Documents: Applicants must provide a valid CNIC, proof of residence, and maternity records. Electronic Registration: Health workers will register applicants using the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. Receive Confirmation: Once registered, beneficiaries will be notified of the next steps via SMS or in-person communication.

Financial Assistance Breakdown

The Aghosh Program provides financial support in various phases to ensure continuous medical care for mothers and infants:

Registration: Rs2,000 upon initial registration at a government health facility. Antenatal Check-ups: Rs1,500 for each scheduled check-up during the 3rd, 6th, 7th, and 9th months of pregnancy.

Total: Rs6,000 for completing all four visits. Delivery at a Government Health Facility: Rs4,000 for giving birth at a public hospital or health center. Postnatal and Newborn Care: Rs2,000 for the newborn’s first check-up within 15 days of birth.

Rs2,000 each for the first and second measles vaccinations.

Total: Rs4,000 for immunization support. Birth Registration: Rs5,000 for registering the child’s birth certificate (B-Form/CRC) with NADRA and updating the EMR system.

Key Benefits of the Aghosh Program

The initiative aims to eliminate financial barriers and promote better healthcare access among vulnerable communities. Key benefits include:

Regular Health Monitoring: Ensures timely medical check-ups for both mothers and children.

Ensures timely medical check-ups for both mothers and children. Financial Assistance: Helps families manage pregnancy and childcare-related expenses.

Helps families manage pregnancy and childcare-related expenses. Improved Healthcare Utilization: Encourages deliveries at government hospitals, reducing home-birth risks.

Encourages deliveries at government hospitals, reducing home-birth risks. Health Awareness and Education: Educates women on maternal health, hygiene, nutrition, and family planning.

Guidelines for Beneficiaries

To ensure a smooth process and uninterrupted benefits, registered women must:

Carry Identification: Always bring the CNIC or Aghosh Program card when visiting health facilities.

Always bring the CNIC or Aghosh Program card when visiting health facilities. Provide Updated Contact Details: Ensure the registered mobile number is active for notifications.

Ensure the registered mobile number is active for notifications. Follow Medical Timelines: Attend all scheduled antenatal and postnatal check-ups to qualify for payments.

Attend all scheduled antenatal and postnatal check-ups to qualify for payments. Stay Informed: Participate in health awareness sessions on nutrition, hygiene, and vaccination schedules.

Helpline and Complaint Assistance

In case of registration issues or payment delays, beneficiaries can seek assistance through: