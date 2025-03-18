COAS Gen Asim Munir briefs NSC on security, highlights counterterrorism strategy

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gen Munir Briefs NSC on Security, Highlights Counterterrorism Strategy

The National Security Committee (NSC) convened an in-camera session on Tuesday, where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir delivered a detailed briefing on the country’s security situation and ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the meeting was attended by key political and military leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor of Punjab, the Minister of Defence, and other senior officials. Notably, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was absent due to an overseas visit but is expected to return later in the evening.

During the session, General Munir addressed the NSC for 50 minutes, outlining the current security landscape, counterterrorism operations, recent successes, and future strategies. Following his address, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) provided an additional 30-minute briefing, after which a 15-minute recess was observed.

Parliamentary leaders and cabinet members actively participated in the meeting, with CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur presenting an overview of his province’s internal and external security situation. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman also contributed to the discussion, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the committee at the time of reporting.

The high-level meeting was convened on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to assess national security concerns and discuss counterterrorism measures in light of evolving threats.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

