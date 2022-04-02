Fawad Chaudhry given additional charge of law ministry

12:49 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Fawad Chaudhry given additional charge of law ministry
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was given the additional charge of the law ministry on Saturday after Barrister Farogh Naseem resigned from the post earlier this week.

Naseem had stepped down as the law minister on Wednesday after his party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), ended coalition with ruling PTI and joined hands with the Opposition ahead of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Along with Naseem, the MQM-P's Aminul Haque had also tendered resignation from the post of the federal minister for information technology and telecommunication.

The decision of MQM-P, which has seven seats in the National Assembly, served a major blow to the ruling party. 

Talking to media a day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry vowed that he would move the court for cancellation of bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is also said to be the candidate of the joint Opposition for the PM position. 

Three PTI MNAs offered bribe to support ... 06:24 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday alleged that three PTI MNAs were offered money ...

More From This Category
Sheikh Rashid to host TV show after Ramadan
11:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2022
Pakistan against camp politics, seeks to expand ...
10:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2022
Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief ...
09:49 AM | 2 Apr, 2022
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramadan ...
09:01 AM | 2 Apr, 2022
PTI’s Cheena Group pledges support to Pervaiz ...
11:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PM Imran says establishment has given him three ...
11:15 PM | 1 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised with chest pain
01:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr