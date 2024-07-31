Search

Immigration

Chaos at Karachi Airport as eight flights cancelled in single day

Web Desk
04:27 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Chaos at Karachi Airport as eight flights cancelled in single day

KARACHI - Travelers at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as eight flights were abruptly cancelled due to technical and operational issues.

Among the affected flights were AirBlue flight PA-200, scheduled to depart for Islamabad, and AirSial flight PF-143, which was set to fly to Lahore. Passengers flying through Serene Air also faced setbacks with flights ER-504 to Islamabad and ER-554 to Peshawar being called off. Additionally, Serene Air’s ER-522 and ER-524, both bound for Lahore, were also cancelled.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) canceled flight PK-306 to Lahore, while Fly Baghdad’s IF-334 to Najaf also did not take off. Adding to the chaos, PIA flight PK-368 to Islamabad was delayed by over an hour, leaving passengers frustrated.

The series of cancellations and delays have sparked concerns among passengers and raised questions about the reliability of airline operations at one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

The airport management has yet to issue statement regarding the complete details of what transpired during the day that led to such cancellations. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

05:02 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Kuwait eases family visa rules for foreigners: Here's what has ...

04:27 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Chaos at Karachi Airport as eight flights cancelled in single day

03:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Kuwait begins deportation of visa limit violators: Details inside

08:06 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

This Indian airline offers free Wi-Fi on flights but for limited time

04:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Japan introduces e-visa for foreigners: Check eligibility here

03:24 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Latest immigration control office becomes part of Multan Airport

Immigration

02:20 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Traveling to UAE? Read this to know cash, jewelry limit passengers ...

01:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Algeria allows visa-free entry for 55 countries: Check eligibility

Advertisement

Latest

05:02 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Kuwait eases family visa rules for foreigners: Here's what has changed

Gold & Silver

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: