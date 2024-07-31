Chaos at Karachi Airport as eight flights cancelled in single day

KARACHI - Travelers at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as eight flights were abruptly cancelled due to technical and operational issues.

Among the affected flights were AirBlue flight PA-200, scheduled to depart for Islamabad, and AirSial flight PF-143, which was set to fly to Lahore. Passengers flying through Serene Air also faced setbacks with flights ER-504 to Islamabad and ER-554 to Peshawar being called off. Additionally, Serene Air’s ER-522 and ER-524, both bound for Lahore, were also cancelled.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) canceled flight PK-306 to Lahore, while Fly Baghdad’s IF-334 to Najaf also did not take off. Adding to the chaos, PIA flight PK-368 to Islamabad was delayed by over an hour, leaving passengers frustrated.

The series of cancellations and delays have sparked concerns among passengers and raised questions about the reliability of airline operations at one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

The airport management has yet to issue statement regarding the complete details of what transpired during the day that led to such cancellations.