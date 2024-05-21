Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite 'PAKSAT MM1' on May 30

Pakistan’s national space agency announced its plan to launch a multi-mission communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, from China next week, describing the initiative as a “hallmark of technological cooperation” between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani satellite iCUBE-Qamar (ICUBE Q) was launched aboard China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission from Hainan, China. This significant milestone in Pakistan’s space exploration efforts saw the satellite successfully enter the moon’s orbit on May 8, and it soon began transmitting the first images from lunar orbit.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) now plans to launch the PAKSAT MM1 communication satellite with Chinese assistance on May 30. Suparco stated that PAKSAT MM1 was designed to meet the growing communication and connectivity needs of the country. The satellite is expected to play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan due to its advanced communication technologies.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted that the communication satellite would be a pivotal step in the country’s transformation into a “digital Pakistan.” The launch ceremony will be broadcast live from Suparco’s offices in Islamabad and Karachi.

Established in 1961, Suparco manages Pakistan’s space program, enhancing the nation’s capabilities in satellite communications, remote sensing, and meteorological science.