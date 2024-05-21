CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

A CCTV footage showing some transgender persons physically attacking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan in Islamabad has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a transgender person stopping Hasan in the parking lot and then grabbing him from his shirt after exchanging a few words with him. As soon as the first transgender person grabs Hasan from his shirt, three others appear from the other side and start hitting the PTI spokesperson physically.

Some passers-by rescued Hasan from the transgender persons. Hasan was returning from the office a private news channel when he came under attack.

PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri too shared a video of the attack on Hasan on his Instagram page. He said the assailants were strategically planted in the parking lot and they tried to cut Hasan's jugular vein. However, he said, the attackers could not achieve their target due to the resistance put up by Hasan. Hasan received a cut on his face during the attack, he added.