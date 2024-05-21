CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

A CCTV footage showing some transgender persons physically attacking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan in Islamabad has gone viral on social media.
The footage shows a transgender person stopping Hasan in the parking lot and then grabbing him from his shirt after exchanging a few words with him. As soon as the first transgender person grabs Hasan from his shirt, three others appear from the other side and start hitting the PTI spokesperson physically.
Some passers-by rescued Hasan from the transgender persons. Hasan was returning from the office a private news channel when he came under attack.
PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri too shared a video of the attack on Hasan on his Instagram page. He said the assailants were strategically planted in the parking lot and they tried to cut Hasan's jugular vein. However, he said, the attackers could not achieve their target due to the resistance put up by Hasan. Hasan received a cut on his face during the attack, he added.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
