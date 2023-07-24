Pakistan Army soldier shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI – An official of Pakistan Army was killed in a firing incident in Water Pump Chowrangi area of the southern port city of Karachi.

The victim, identified as Naqash Tafseer, was going to buy milk for his children when he got severely injured due to firing. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment but he could not survive.

Police said Tafseer was resident of Orangi Town and had come back home to spend vacations, adding that Gojar Khan was his ancestral town.

Talking to media outside the hospital, the victim’s family said Tafseer had gone to buy some milk, adding that they were unable to understand how he reached the Water Pump Chowrangi area.

Initial reports said rescue officials received information that a man was injured in firing made by robbers in the area. After the victim was identified as an official of an intelligence agency, police officers immediately reached the site to start investigation.

The body has been sent for the postmortem while CCTV footage would be checked to trace the suspects involved in the incident.