Another PIA flight steward slips away in Canada

KARACHI – A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines has mysteriously escaped in Toronto, adding to a mounting number of similar incidents.

PIA officials told media that Muntazir Mehdi reached Toronto from the Punjab capital on flight PK-798 and was supposed to report, but he secretly disappeared from a hotel after his arrival.

Mehdi and his crew members were staying at a hotel in capital city of the Canadian province of Ontario.

The steward did not report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan, prompting notice from airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

Several flight stewards and air hostesses from South Asian nation escaped to Canada, and other countries as plights in homeland continue to rise amid the ongoing crisis.