Islamabad's F-10 road to be named after Pakistan's Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Pakistani javelin athlete Arshad Nadeem made his mark at Paris Olympics 2024, anmd his homeland welcomed the athlete with grand celebrations.

After massive rewards, Capital Development Authority (CDA) revealed that a major road in Islamabad's F-10 sector, from the F-10 roundabout to Khayaban-e-Iqbal (Margalla Road), will be renamed in tribute to Arshad Nadeem.

The move comes in directions of federal government to development authority, recognizing Arshad Nadeem's remarkable achievement at Paris Olympics. The chosen road for this recognition is in the F-10 Markaz area.

National Assembly of Pakistan also passed a resolution to honor Nadeem’s accomplishment, and he will be awarded with civil honor.

At the age of 27, Arshad made history by becoming the first Pakistani to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters.