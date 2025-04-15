750 Prize Bond Draw April 2025, Check Full Results Online

PESHAWAR – The Rs.750 Prize Bond Draw No. 102 was held today in Peshawar by National Savings Division and top winners for April 2025 were announced.

750 Prize Bond 15 April Winners

Prize Category Winners First Winner 261227 Second Winners 204763 413549 992747

750 Prize Bond Full List

The third prize details are yet to be fully released, with the National Savings Division promising to share the complete list of winners shortly.

Prize Money for Rs750 Prize Bond

Prize Amount Winners First Prize 1,500,000 1 Second Prize 500,000 3 Third Prize 9,300 1,696

Winners of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond can claim their rewards at designated National Savings branches across the country. The scheme remains a reliable investment avenue for those looking to gain potential returns while ensuring the safety of their funds.

Follow Daily Pakistan for the official announcement of winners following the next draw.