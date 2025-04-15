750 Prize Bond Draw April 2025, Check Full Results Online

PESHAWAR – The Rs.750 Prize Bond Draw No. 102 was held today in Peshawar by National Savings Division and top winners for April 2025 were announced.
750 Prize Bond 15 April Winners
|Prize Category
|Winners
|First Winner
|261227
|Second Winners
|204763
413549
992747
750 Prize Bond Full List
The third prize details are yet to be fully released, with the National Savings Division promising to share the complete list of winners shortly.
Prize Money for Rs750 Prize Bond
|Prize
|Amount
|Winners
|First Prize
|1,500,000
|1
|Second Prize
|500,000
|3
|Third Prize
|9,300
|1,696
Winners of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond can claim their rewards at designated National Savings branches across the country. The scheme remains a reliable investment avenue for those looking to gain potential returns while ensuring the safety of their funds.
Follow Daily Pakistan for the official announcement of winners following the next draw.