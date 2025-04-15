Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 15 April 2025

KARACHI – After recent record-breaking surge, gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight decline. The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,800 per tola, bringing the new rate down to Rs338,800. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,543, now standing at Rs290,466.

Market experts attribute this modest dip to easing demand and minor corrections in international gold rates, following recent volatility driven by economic concerns and U.S. trade policies.

Despite the decrease, gold prices remain relatively high, with rates across major Pakistani cities — including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Peshawar — staying uniform.

Latest Gold Prices

24K Gold (per Tola): Rs338,800

24K Gold (per 10 Grams): Rs290,466

City-wise Rates

Karachi: Rs338,800 / Rs290,466

Islamabad: Rs338,800 / Rs290,466

Lahore: Rs338,800 / Rs290,466

Multan: Rs338,800 / Rs290,466

Peshawar: Rs338,800 / Rs290,466

Although prices have edged downward, market analysts suggest that global economic trends will continue to influence local gold rates in the days to come.