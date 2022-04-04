Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2022

08:27 AM | 4 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,300 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  104,041while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,274.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Karachi PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Islamabad PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Peshawar PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Quetta PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Sialkot PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Attock PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Gujranwala PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Jehlum PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Multan PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Bahawalpur PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Gujrat PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Nawabshah PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Chakwal PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Hyderabad PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Nowshehra PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Sargodha PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Faisalabad PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699
Mirpur PKR 132,300 PKR 1,699

