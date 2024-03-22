China to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation: Zhang Guoqing

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has said his country would assist Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation.

He gave the assurance during his meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Brussels on the sidelines of the First Nuclear Energy Summit, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Vice Premier expressed Chinese readiness to upgrade CPEC and to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields including Industry, Mining, and Information Technology.

Vice Premier Zhang and Foreign Minister Dar noted with appreciation the traditional ‘Pakistan- China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and iron-clad friendship as an exemplary and unique relationship.

They agreed on the importance of the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in civil nuclear technology.

Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for One-China policy. He underscored there is an absolute consensus in Pakistan on relations with China and Pakistan’s strong commitment to phase-2 of CPEC.