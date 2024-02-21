Search

Indian actress calls Feroze Khan "super cute"

Noor Fatima
12:50 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Feroze Khan Geethika Tiwari
Source: Feroz Khan (Instagram)

South Indian actress Geethika Tiwari is all smitten with Lollywood's handsome hunk, Feroze Khan. 

Khan and Tiwari, who have been fueling dating rumors for quite some time, are currently working on a short film together. Although Indian and Pakistani stars no longer venture into the entertainment fraternities across border, Tiwari and Khan's initiative may soften the strict rules followed by the star due to the neighbouring countries' governments.

The Ahimsa star and the Khaani famed actor will be seen in lead roles in the yet to be titled short film. Tiwari and Khan have shared multiple snippets and BTS from their upcoming venture, piquing their fandom's curiosity as to whether the couple is dating. With no official confirmation from either side, the cross border couple is keeping social media users on their toes.

In a now-expired Instagram story, Tiwari shared a picture of herself and Khan smiling from ear to ear about something. She complimented the Gul e Rana star and wrote, “Super cute” accompanied by an emoji.

The picture also showed Tiwari looking with puppy eyes at Khan who smiled for the camera.

On the work front, the up and coming actress has showcased her acting skills in Ahimsa, Kutra, Weekend Party, and The Legend.

Khan, on the other hand, was seen in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Habs, Khumar, Tich Button and Akhara.

Feroze Khan shares first look of upcoming telefilm with Indian actress Geethika Tiwari

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

