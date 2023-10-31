Betting companies in Pakistan to face action for moving untaxed money out of country

ISLAMABAD – In recent times, several betting companies have exploded in popularity in Pakistan, with a lot of people joining platforms to win cash prizes or other financial rewards.
Amid the growing trend of e-betting, Pakistani authorities started a crackdown against over 150 surrogate betting companies that are causing damages worth billions of dollars by shifting piles of money, mostly in the form of dollars, to hostile nations.
Reports shared in local media suggest that these betting companies operate digital platforms for gambling and betting activities on cricket and other sports.
The country’s information minister told a media house that civil and military authorities are after these betting companies, saying these companies are causing losses in billions.
The reports further stated that most of the illegal money from these apps shifted to India.
Earlier, information ministry warned PCB, PSL, private leagues, TV channels, radio broadcasters, digital platforms, newspapers, magazines and other advertisement platforms not to make any agreements and business relations with any betting company.
Officials maintained that these companies are promoting corruption and other nefarious agenda in country, besides damaging economy by moving untaxed money out of the country.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
