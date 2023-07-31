Search

Sports

Lanka Premier League removes betting company's logo from Babar Azam's shirt

Web Desk 10:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Lanka Premier League removes betting company's logo from Babar Azam's shirt
Source: LPL

COLOMBO – The logo of a betting company has been removed from the shirt of Babar Azam, who is currently playing the Lanka Premier League (LPL). However, the same logo has not been removed from Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz's shirts.

While signing the contract with Colombo Strikers, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had told the team mangement that he would not wear a jersey with the logo of a betting company.

The franchise respected Babar's decision and the logo was missing from his shirt when he came to the field for his first match of the League on Sunday. However, the logo was present on the shirts of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz, who represented Colombo Strikers in the same match.

The fourth edition of the Sri Lanka’s domestic event will be played from July 30 to August 22 and Babar Azam will captain the Strikers. 

The right-arm batsman recently returned to Pakistan after performing Hajj along with his mother and several team players. He joined the training camp in Karachi ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. 

Babar Azam refuses to wear jersey with betting firm’s logo in LPL 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Large snake enters cricket ground, disrupts Lanka Premier League match

09:15 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

WATCH: Afghan batsman smashes 7 sixes in one over in Kabul Premier League

01:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Win over Sri Lanka cements Pakistan's top position on ICC Test Championship points table

09:55 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

PAKvSL: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to sweep Test series 2-0

04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

PAKvSL, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double ton gives Pakistan strong lead over Sri Lanka

06:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

#PAKvSL: Rain forces suspension of play in Pakistan Test against Sri Lanka

11:29 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UK Student Visa: Here's the procedure, eligibility, fee and ...

10:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 31, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (31 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: