Lanka Premier League removes betting company's logo from Babar Azam's shirt

COLOMBO – The logo of a betting company has been removed from the shirt of Babar Azam, who is currently playing the Lanka Premier League (LPL). However, the same logo has not been removed from Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz's shirts.

While signing the contract with Colombo Strikers, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had told the team mangement that he would not wear a jersey with the logo of a betting company.

The franchise respected Babar's decision and the logo was missing from his shirt when he came to the field for his first match of the League on Sunday. However, the logo was present on the shirts of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz, who represented Colombo Strikers in the same match.

The fourth edition of the Sri Lanka’s domestic event will be played from July 30 to August 22 and Babar Azam will captain the Strikers.

The right-arm batsman recently returned to Pakistan after performing Hajj along with his mother and several team players. He joined the training camp in Karachi ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.